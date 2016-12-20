EnviroSolutions Becomes an Official Partner of Monumental Sports & Entertainment

Manassas, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/20/2016 --EnviroSolutions, a regional waste and recycling services company, announces an official partnership with Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE). The partnership is with Verizon Center, the Washington Capitals (NHL) and Wizards (NBA). With a keen focus on helping businesses and communities thrive using customized and environmentally conscious solutions, EnviroSolutions will handle all of the waste removal services for Verizon Center.



"From our drivers to leadership and everyone in between, we are extremely excited to partner with such outstanding sports franchises as the Capitals and Wizards and a world-class venue like Verizon Center. This is truly an honor for us," commented Dean Kattler, president and CEO of EnviroSolutions.



EnviroSolutions' partnership with MSE also includes in-arena LED signage and promotions, and experiential marketing opportunities with the Capitals and Wizards.



"We are thrilled to partner with EnviroSolutions," said Patrick Duffy, senior vice president of corporate partnerships for Monumental Sports & Entertainment. "Their responsiveness to our needs and expertise in providing environmentally friendly and sustainable solutions for waste and recycling services is top notch in the region."



Verizon Center is a 20,000-seat arena in downtown Washington, D.C., that is home to an average of 220 events per year ranging from concerts and family shows to games with the Wizards, Capitals, Mystics and Hoyas. Recent highlights include major headlining tours with artists Drake, Paul McCartney and Adele, who each sold out two nights at the arena. The ACC Tournament also returned to the arena for the second time and exhibition games for World Cup of Hockey took place for the first time.



About EnviroSolutions

EnviroSolutions (ESI) is a regional waste and recycling services company that works collaboratively to craft customized, environmentally conscious solutions to meet the needs of commercial and industrial customers. A team of experienced professionals helps businesses and communities thrive with a focus on economical, sustainable solutions, and responsive, personalized service. The company was established in 2003 to serve a diverse portfolio of customers across industries throughout the Mid-Atlantic region with safety and regulatory compliance as top priorities.



Visit http://www.esiwaste.com/ for more information.



About Monumental Sports & Entertainment Monumental Sports & Entertainment

Located in Washington, D.C., is one of the largest integrated sports and entertainment companies in the country with one of the most diverse partnership groups in all of sports. MSE owns and operates five professional sports teams: the AFL's Washington Valor, NBA's Washington Wizards, NHL's Washington Capitals, WNBA's Washington Mystics and a soon to be named.