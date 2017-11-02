EnviroSolutions, Inc. (ESI) Acquires Northern Virginia Based Con-Serv Industries (CSI)

Manassas, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/02/2017 --Since 1985 CSI has been providing commercial, industrial and residential services to businesses, institutions, government facilities, municipalities and homeowner associations throughout Northern Virginia. With more than 2,700 customers, CSI provides high value services through personal relationships and attention to detail, which have been the cornerstones of its strong growth over the past three decades.



"We are very excited to have completed this acquisition", said Dean Kattler, President and CEO of ESI. "CSI is a well-recognized company with a solid group of dedicated employees that will thrive under our "Service Drives Us" philosophy and mission to be collaborative, proactive, reliable and responsive to our customers and business partners. CSI's recent investment in a state-of-the-art LEED recognized construction and demolition sorting and single stream material recovery facilities located in Sterling, VA will also increase our internalization and allow us to add customized recycling solutions to ESI's diverse suite of customer service offerings."



"On the heels of acquiring Bowie's Trash at the end of 2016, the CSI transaction underscores the strength of ESI's Mid-Atlantic platform and growth potential through high-quality and accretive acquisitions", added Kattler.



Further inquiries can be made to cfromm@esiwaste.com.



About EnviroSolutions, Inc.

EnviroSolutions, Inc. (ESI) is a leading regional solid waste and recycling services company that works collaboratively to craft customized, environmentally conscious solutions to meet the needs of commercial, industrial and residential customers in the Mid-Atlantic region. Our team of experienced professionals help businesses and communities prosper with a focus on economical, sustainable solutions, and responsive, personalized service. ESI services a diverse portfolio of customers across all industries and end markets, with top priorities of world-class customer service, safety performance and regulatory compliance supported by a "Service Drives Us" philosophy.



Visit https://www.esiwaste.com/ for more information.