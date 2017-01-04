EnviroSolutions, Inc. (ESI) Acquires Washington DC Based Bowie's Trash

Manassas, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2017 --Since 1938 Bowie's has been a community partner – helping to keep our Nations' Capitol clean and green. With more than 500 customers and 1,000 locations, primarily focused on building owners and property management companies, Bowie's understands the unique requirements of servicing buildings in the District. Bowie's takes a consultative approach in working with customers and prides itself on solving problems quickly and efficiently.



"We are very excited about this acquisition", said Dean Kattler, President and CEO of ESI. "Bowie's is a great company with a solid group of dedicated employees and a rich history in the District. Bowie's customer first approach fits nicely into ESI's philosophy of "Service Drives Us" and our mission to be collaborative, proactive, reliable, friendly and responsive to our customers and business partners. Bowie's business complements our current service area and significantly increases our ability to provide downtown DC commercial rear-load service as part of our diverse suite of customer service offerings."



"This is the first step in the growth of our Mid-Atlantic service footprint through high-quality and accredit acquisitions", added Kattler.



About EnviroSolutions

EnviroSolutions, Inc. (ESI) is a regional waste and recycling services company that works collaboratively to craft customized, environmentally conscious solutions to meet the needs of commercial and industrial customers. A team of experienced professionals helps businesses and communities thrive with a focus on economical, sustainable solutions, and responsive, personalized service. The company serves a diverse portfolio of customers across industries throughout the MidAtlantic region with customer service, safety and regulatory compliance as top priorities.



