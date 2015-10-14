EnviroSolutions, Inc. Seeks to Reduce the Amount of Food Waste Entering Virginia Landfills by Educating Residents

Manassas, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/14/2015 --In September 2015, the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a new plan to reduce how much food waste restaurants, food manufacturers and other companies send to landfills. The plan aims to reduce the total amount of food waste going to landfills by 50 percent. Changing the industry will take time, though -- the EPA's and USDA's plan hopes to achieve its goal by 2030. EnviroSolutions, Inc., which manages landfills in Virginia and other states, is helping individuals make a more immediate impact.



While individuals might not have as large an impact on how much food waste is produced as restaurants and food manufacturers do, EnviroSolutions, Inc. believes they can have a significant impact. "If every resident that sent trash to one of our Virginia landfills reduced their food waste by just a small portion, the total impact would be significant," one representative from the company said.



EnviroSolutions, Inc. has several suggestions for residents who are interested in limiting their environmental impact by reducing the amount of food waste they have, and all of the company's suggestions are simple. They recommend reorganizing refrigerators, purchasing dry items in bulk, opting for local produce, composting, setting refrigerators to 39 degrees Fahrenheit and becoming familiar with the meanings of "sell by" and "use by" labels.



The representative said EnviroSolutions, Inc. was glad to see that the EPA and USDA had a plan for reducing how much food waste will be coming to the company's landfills, but they also want people to know that individuals can make a significant difference. "We're glad there's a plan in place to help companies by 2030, but individual people can make a difference right now -- the next time they open their fridge," they said.



