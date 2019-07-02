ENVITAE Launches First Smart Home AI Assistant for Vacation Rentals

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/02/2019 --ENVITAE, a technology-driven luxury vacation rental business, has announced their smart home AI assistant will be included in all Chicago-based ENVITAE homes starting Q3 2019.



ENVITAE currently has a wide offering of luxury apartments in central Chicago, consisting of two and three-bedroom homes. While often accommodating business travelers, the company primarily hosts groups and families as guests.



The company has built customized AI-powered voice assistants that are unique to each home and can be activated through Google home smart speakers. Guests will be able to request information surrounding their stay, the building amenities and the surrounding neighborhood by speaking to the device instead of calling the concierge service.



As Gareth Rhodes, COO of ENVITAE, explains, "With smart home devices and smart assistants becoming the norm, we believe that integrating this technology into our homes will significantly enhance the experience for our guests. Guests will be able to receive answers to common questions on the spot, from swimming pool opening hours and fitness center information to inquiring into booking modifications."



ENVITAE's smart home tech will also continue to learn and improve from the moment of inception through machine learning integration -- ensuring that new phrases and intents are stored and used for ongoing enhancement of the technology. The company intends to roll out a second version later this year, enabling users to modify their bookings, review membership options and check future availability directly through the voice assistant.



About ENVITAE

ENVITAE combines all the great benefits of an apartment stay, without the downside risk of being hosted by an individual. All of our homes carefully crafted for guests to stay in luxury, while enjoying a premium concierge service and rich smart technology incorporated into their stays. To book, or for more information, visit envitae.io or follow on Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest.



Contact:

Representative

833-368-4823

press@envitae.io

