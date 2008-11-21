Enzo & Lola Enrolls with ControlScan to Launch Website Security Plan

Atlanta, GA and Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/21/2008 -- In an effort to show their shoppers that they are taking the necessary steps to secure their information online, Enzo & Lola (http://www.EnzoandLola.com), a national upscale gift and home accessories site, has enrolled with ControlScan ControlScan to make a safer environment for their customers. By taking these necessary steps to secure customer information online, Enzo & Lola is providing state-of-the-art internet security to increase consumer confidence.



Enzo & Lola will utilize ControlScan’s Verified Secure services to conduct regular scans of http://www.EnzoandLola.com for thousands of known vulnerabilities against a knowledge base which is updated every 12 hours to identify any potential vulnerability. ControlScan delivers timely reports to Enzo & Lola with recommendations for security breach solutions. After much research, it was determined that ControlScan offered the most comprehensive security and PCI compliance solution.



“It is our goal to help merchants protect their customers from fraudulent activity,” says Joan Herbig, chief executive officer, ControlScan. “Enzo & Lola is demonstrating their commitment to Website security by using ControlScan services.”



The Verified Secure offerings (Security and Business Certification seals, PCI Compliance, SSL Certificates, Search Engine Submissions, Press Release Program, LIVECHAT and RatePointSM) have become the solution of choice for small- and medium-sized e-commerce businesses because it offers a comprehensive security and PCI compliance solution with a personal level of support at a great price.



About Enzo & Lola (http://www.EnzoandLola.com)

Headquartered in Austin, TX, Enzo & Lola is a premier web-based personalized gift and home accessories site. Founded in 2008 by Audrey Cascio and sister Madelyn Cascio, the company is a full-service site offering personalized attention and in-house customer service. It is the goal of Enzo & Lola to present the latest in fine gifts and accessories to their customers. For more information on Enzo & Lola visit www.EnzoandLola.com or call 1-800-523-9967.



About ControlScan

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, ControlScan provides security and Payment Card industry PCI compliance solutions designed exclusively for small- to medium-sized e-commerce businesses. The company’s Verified Secure solutions make it easy and cost-effective for these businesses to protect their infrastructure and help keep their Websites safe so shoppers can purchase with confidence. Verified Secure is the security solution of choice for smaller e-businesses because it offers security solutions that fit their specific needs, a personal level of service and the best value. For more information about ControlScan and its Verified Secure services visit http://www.controlscan.com or call 1-800-825-3301.

