Author and artist Alpha Four shares inspiration throughout Far Forest Scrolls that is fitting right now as inspiration is needed. One of his many messages is "Don't let what happens to you in life become so heavy that it prevents you from living. Learn something from the experience, then let the bad memories fall aside. Let your mind do what your body does; walk away."



Far Forest Scrolls, an Epic Fantasy Book Series which takes place decades after invaders led by the White Wizard stormed across the Dark Sea and once again, the world is on the brink of war. Yet, this time, something is different. An evil is leaching its way across the land precisely as magic is waning, and time-honored alliances are fracturing.



A dusty prophecy whispers a glimmer of hope, a soft rustle against an avalanche of darkness. With the world engulfed in war and chaos, a small group of friends set off on a quest to discover the source of all magic, the key to stopping the advancing evil. The voyage proves much more stringent than they could have ever imagined.



The overwhelmed band of heroes find themselves spiraling down an insane quest as the world around them crumbles. If the terrifying trials meant to protect the ancient scrolls don't kill them, the eccentric and unimaginable guardians just might. Havoc and sweeping battles are bursting on all sides as they struggle to complete their odyssey. Can they beat the odds and acquire the source of magic? Will it be enough to stop the ancient evil?



"True glory comes from acknowledging your fear, calming your emotions, and bringing mind, body, and spirit into a single and just purpose." ~Alpha Four



An avid fantasy reader said, "Anyone who has gone through the "Game of Thrones" withdrawal would find this book fantastic reading experience! But it has even more to offer… Though the story is certainly exciting, what adds to it is the author's deeply philosophical comments on life. There is "Aha!" moments everywhere. I loved "Living in your dreams at night changes nothing, but living your dreams in daylight reshapes your soul and the world."



While socially distancing, let the imagination of the author, Alpha Four take you away to a world filled with hope. Alpha Four says, "A glimmer of hope, even a small one lingering tantalizingly far in the future, can help you face the trials in between."