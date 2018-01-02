EPIC Hybrid Training Is a Global Fitness Franchise That Combines Entertainment and Fitness to Produce Optimal Results

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/02/2018 --EPIC Hybrid Training is a unique fitness regimen designed for people of virtually all ages and ability levels who wish to push their workouts even harder. The system utilizes interval training to help practitioners build muscle, maintain cardiovascular health and shed fat.



Those who attend classes at EPIC complete a series of eight exercises, performing each for 30 seconds to a minute. There is minimal rest time between sets, keeping participants' heart rates up to boost the calorie burn to over 1,000 calories per session. The exercises combine body weight movements with modern equipment, like kettlebells and suspension trainers for a complete, full-body workout in just 45 minutes.



The company started with a boutique fitness studio in New York City, opening up a second location not long after that. Three years after the first two studios were established, EPIC branched out into franchising, opening seven more studios.



In less than five years, the fitness professionals at EPIC have helped more than 500,000 clients to achieve their goals. The rapid success of the company earned it a feature on trainer Jillian Michaels' show, Sweat Inc. The brand has also been featured on many of the major television networks, including ABC, NBC, Fox and CBS.



The company hopes to grow to at least 20 studios in 2018, with the goal of reaching 100 locations worldwide in the years to come. To help achieve that goal, EPIC has launched a crowdfunding campaign on WeFunder. The campaign has a funding goal of $1 million. Thus far, it has received more than $120,000 in investments.



EPIC will pay out 10 percent of its revenue to investors in the campaign. The earliest investors will receive quarterly payments until they have recouped their investment threefold. Once the campaign has generated over $100,000 in investments, subsequent investors will receive revenue shares until they have doubled their initial investment.



Those who invest more than $250 and $500 will receive branded EPIC apparel as a thank you gift for their contribution. Higher investment levels will receive even more rewards, including free memberships to their nearest EPIC studio and discounts on opening their own franchise location(s).