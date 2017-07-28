EPIC Restoration Services Inc. Joins the GUS Network

Markham, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2017 --Jonathan Christensen, Vice President of Franchise Development for GUS (www.gus.ca) is pleased to announce that EPIC Restoration Services Inc. (http://www.epicrestoration.ca/) and GUS have formed an exciting new partnership, joining together two organizations wholeheartedly committed to helping people rebuild their lives after disaster strikes. This addition makes EPIC the first company in British Columbia to partner with GUS as the network continues to expand further west.



Founded in 1992, EPIC has built a solid reputation in the Metro Vancouver area in its 25 years of helping its residents rebuild after damaging events; making it their mission to provide high-quality fire, wind, smoke, and water restoration, reconstruction, and repair services to homeowners and property managers across the community. In addition to supplying emergency services for major disasters throughout B.C., EPIC has been called upon on multiple occasions to provide assistance in Alberta and Saskatchewan during such catastrophes as the 2005 Calgary storm, the 2013 Calgary flood, and the 2014 Saskatchewan floods. President Joe Rorke comments "We are pretty excited to partner with GUS. Becoming a part of their well established national network unites perfectly with our vision for the future of EPIC Restoration Services, and we are primed for success as we prepare to take our business to the next level."



Jonathan Christensen, Vice President of Franchise Development for GUS said "We are thrilled to have Joe Rorke and the EPIC team on board with GUS. Working with Joe has been a rewarding experience as he embodies everything you would want in a restoration provider: integrity, compassion, consummate professionalism, and proven experience. His highly skilled and efficient team of experts is the perfect addition to the GUS family and it is an honour to have the opportunity to bring them to the national stage."



About EPIC Restoration Services Inc. and President Joe Rorke

Starting his career in a family owned restoration business in 1980, Joe Rorke discovered his passion for restoration and dreamed of opening his own company. In 1992 his dreams came true as EPIC Restoration Services Inc. (formerly Pinnacle Restoration) was born. Over the last 25 years, EPIC has become a leader in the industry, growing into a well-known restoration and remediation company servicing both residential and commercial properties and specializing in strata related claims.



About GUS

For over 25 years, GUS has provided quality full-service disaster restoration relief to Canadians. GUS has grown remarkably since its inception in Quebec City in 1991, expanding across the country from coast to coast.



Media contact:

Jonathan Christensen, Vice President of Franchise Development

GUS Group Inc.

jonathan.christensen@gus.ca

http://www.gusfranchising.com