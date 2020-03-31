Epiclean Professional Cleaning Stays Open to Help Defend Miami Against COVID-19

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/31/2020 --Miami has declared a State of Emergency as a precaution against COVID-19, implementing a curfew and several other measures meant to keep social distancing guidelines. But as days pass, certain businesses must reopen their doors and homes have to remain a safe haven, making proper sanitization critical to everyone's health. As a result, Epiclean's team of experts has taken the initiative of reducing possible exposure by remaining on call 24/7 to serve Miami with its professional cleaning demands throughout the crisis.



"Using EPA registered disinfectants, and following The Center for Disease Control Environmental Cleaning needs," says Epiclean, "our specialized equipment, cleaning expertise and trained crews can make your clean-up fast, effective and discreet."



Because COVID-19 can be transported by air and on surfaces, thorough cleaning and sterilization are necessary to keep the virus at bay. Epiclean's staff of experienced professionals has the resources and experience needed to decontaminate any business or living area, protecting the citizens of Miami as they attempt to live regular lives in uncertain times.



"We are available to you 24/7 to help," says Epiclean. "We can come in and do a one-time deep cleaning and sanitizing, and then set up a regular schedule to limit the spread of the virus and your exposure to outside contamination."



Special sanitizing and disinfection are an integral part of combating the spread of COVID-19. Epiclean is working hard to keep businesses, homes and facilities sterilized, well aware that it's critical for the city of Miami's health for everything to remain clean.