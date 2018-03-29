Epiphany Schwarz and Genncomm Imagennation Appoint Jay at Play as Cozy Wings Master Toy Partner

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/29/2018 --Epiphany Schwarz and GennComm ImaGENNation announce the appointment of plush innovators, Jay at Play, as the Master Licensee for Cozy Wings, created by Christine Mangnall-Schwarz. Cozy Wings is a unique, wearable cape and wings combination for kids and adults that inspire imaginative play. Jay At Play will introduce Patented Cozy Wings (with multiple patents pending, two worldwide) next month on As Seen on TV in several markets globally. Cozy Wings are also expected to hit retail shelves later this year.



"I'm incredibly proud to share the news, that Jay at Play will bring my invention Cozy Wings to the worldwide market," said Christine Mangnall-Schwarz. "I created Cozy Wings for kids and adults everywhere, and it's an honor to partner with such a strong manufacturer, to bring warmth and comfort to millions of kids as they play, nap or have adventures wrapped inside their Cozy Wings. In addition, I am especially thankful for the partnership with Genna Rosenberg and the entire team at GennComm, for their hard work putting this very big deal together. Genna and I meeting through Women In Toys, Licensing and Entertainment (WIT), has been an essential part of this coming to fruition."



"Christine's beautiful heart shines through in Cozy Wings, and our collaboration has been magical," commented Genna Rosenberg, CEO of GennComm ImaGENNation. "We're grateful for the opportunity to help bring her vision to life together with Joe Sutton and his innovative team at Jay at Play. As they say at WIT, we inspire together, and that has been the case for this special project."



Joe Sutton, Managing Director of Jay at Play, said "Cozy Wings will be part of Christine's gift to children. We are so honored to help make her dream a reality, and cement Cozy Wings as part of her quest to inspire and comfort children around the world for years to come."



About Epiphany Schwarz

Epiphany Schwarz is the parent company of the professional ventures of its founder and CEO, Christine Mangnall Schwarz. She is an Inventor/Author/Artist and her body of work encompass Cozy Wings, Bubble Tubbie, and the artwork of Epiphany Schwarz by Christine Mangnall Schwarz, with many other ideas and projects in the works.



About Jay at Play

Jay@Play International HK Limited offers solution-based products that have be lauded by the toy industry, bloggers and the press. Established in 2004, Jay@Play is a Hong Kong-based company with a showroom in New York City. Their products are distributed internationally through companies that promote all of their brands on television. Jay@Play's portfolio of brands includes FlipaZoo®, Flip Zee Girls, Playbrites™, Cozy Wings and more.



For more information visit http://www.jayatplay.com.



About GennComm ImaGENNation

ImaGENNation is a division of Global Marketing Communications Agency, GennComm LLC. ImaGENNation is a strategic and creative visionary Think Tank focused on IP and Brand Innovation. Committed to empowering companies to realize the full potential of their IP, we bring a fresh lens to brand development and business growth through product planning, creative marketing services, and break frame retail and licensing programs.



