EPL BAS Named Best Supporting Role at AGROW Awards

Niantic, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/20/2013 --EPL Bio Analytical Services (EPL BAS), Harristown, IL, is named Best Supporting Role at the 2013 AGROW Awards. The Best Supporting Role award recognizes the company that has contributed most to the global crop protection industry through the provision of support services. Judges look for a company that offers outstanding client support, excellence in service provision and a willingness to go the extra mile for its customers.



The AGROW Awards are a much-coveted stamp of approval for creativity and innovation in the crop protection industry. Started in 2007 as a global platform for showcasing industry achievements, the awards have become hugely successful and have now developed into a key platform for those wanting to do business with the leaders in crop protection. Winners in other categories included DOW AgroSciences and DuPont.



Vice President of Method Development, Fred Claussen adds, “EPL Bio Analytical Services is humbled and honored to receive the 2013 Agrow award for Best Supporting Role. Since 1987, EPL BAS has provided GLP compliant analytical chemistry support for crop protection chemical and transgenic crop regulatory submissions. Our accomplishments in 2013 included the launch of a molecular biology lab for DNA characterization and transgene protein expression services. Also in 2013, we demonstrated leadership in the establishment of an industry stakeholder panel dedicated to the harmonization and validation of nutritional chemistry methods used for transgenic crop food and feed safety assessments. Receiving this award adds to the sense of accomplishment and pride that our employees take in the services that we provide.”



About EPL BAS

EPL BAS serves agricultural biotechnology and chemical companies by analyzing genetically modified crops, biopesticides and crop chemicals to assure that nutritional composition, agricultural chemistry, molecular biology and plant protection agents are safe for people and the environment. They bring innovative technology and skill to the industry while working with a wide variety of agricultural samples. For more information, please contact Robin King at EPL BAS (www.eplbas.com) 217.963.2143.