EPM Scientific Announces Ground Breaking Clinical Jobs in Zurich in a New and Expanding Market

Zurich, Switzerland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2020 --The Life Sciences industry in Switzerland is an essential part of the global sector and is enjoying unprecedented levels of growth and development. As a leading specialist recruiter into this industry, EPM Scientific connects elite talent with ground breaking opportunities in a range of locations, from Lucerne and Bern through to Geneva, Zurich and Chur. The range of clinical jobs available in Zurich, for example, is broad and the market is expanding all the time. For candidates seeking to define a new path, as well as organisations keen to work with the best people, partnering with a specialist like EPM Scientific CH can help to simplify the entire recruitment process and optimise it for success.



The competitive and fast moving nature of the Life Sciences industry means that recruitment of the brightest and most forward thinking people is at the top of the agenda for many businesses. There is enormous pressure on directors, advisors, engineers and scientists to ensure that teams are staffed with people who will make lasting contributions and support the business into greater development and growth.



EPM Scientific was established in 2012 and has a wealth of experience in Life Sciences recruitment, working with a network of businesses and reimagining the process of hiring for a new era of candidates. "EMP Scientific helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at EMP Scientific. "We work to provide quality clinical jobs in Zurich and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



Clinical jobs in Zurich span the full spectrum of opportunities, from working as a biostatistician to taking the lead on clinical projects. Through a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment EPM Scientific CH helps to identify hiring solutions for businesses in need of clinical talent, both in Zurich and also in other cities across the country, including Chur and Geneva, Bern and Lucerne. The team works with a range of enterprises, from innovative life sciences start-ups to well established global names looking to nurture the brightest talent.



Providing individually tailored recruitment solutions to an industry like Life Sciences requires an innovative approach. This is something that EPM Scientific CH has pioneered through, for example, the integration of best in class training for those working within the business and use of the latest recruitment technology. Key to the support that EPM Scientific CH provides to clients and candidates is the networks that the business has established around it, including links to a broad range of exceptional candidates and partnerships with 70+ world-leading companies through EPM Scientific CH's position as part of the Phaidon International group.



To find out more information about Clinical Jobs in Zurich, visit https://www.epmscientific.ch/jobs/clinical-development



For any media enquiries please contact Emma Brand at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact EMP Scientific: +41 44 542 12 50.



Notes to Editors:



- For more information about EMP Scientific services, please go to https://www.epmscientific.ch



- EMP Scientific provides expert recruitment support to the Life Sciences sector, connecting key talent with innovative enterprises. The firm is a preferred recruitment partner to a network of 70+ businesses worldwide and has established a proven track record in solving the challenges of Life Sciences recruitment in a sustainable and innovative way.