EPM Scientific Are Capitalising on the Rise in R & D Jobs in Pharma Sector in the USA

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/19/2020 --Discovery and development of new products can be transformative for the prospects of any business within the Life Sciences sector. That is why R&D is at the heart of this exciting industry, whether that is developing medical devices, innovative vaccines or new medicines. R&D jobs in Pharma are part of this essential process, contributing to the overall development of the industry, as well as enabling individual organisations to capitalise on what is currently a sector on the rise. The US is a key location for R&D in this industry, from Boston and Chicago to New York, San Francisco and Dallas, there are opportunities across the country for those with the skills and expertise for this type of work.



EPM Scientific has worked with candidates and organisations keen to connect over R&D jobs in pharma since the business was first established in 2012. Today, the firm is a leading specialist recruiter for this industry, redefining the way that recruitment is handled to facilitate mutually beneficial connections. "EPM Scientific helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Group Marketing Director at EPM Scientific. "We work to provide quality R&D jobs in Pharma in the USA and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



Ongoing investment in best-in-class training and the latest recruitment technology ensure that EPM Scientific consultants have the tools to deliver a consistently exceptional service. The team is experienced and passionate with a unique understanding of the Life Sciences sector and the opportunities and challenges that exist.



R&D is a huge area of investment for many businesses and advances in technology have helped to bring down the cost of finding and developing new devices, drugs and products. According to a report by KPMG, the cost of drug R&D will drop by 2030 and there are already a wealth of opportunities for innovation as a result of the way that the Fourth Industrial Revolution has shifted relationships between the biological and the digital. This impact is being felt across the industry and there are prospects everywhere when it comes to R&D jobs in pharma, including in major American cities such as New York, San Francisco, Dallas, Chicago and Boston.



As well as deep experience and industry insight, EPM Scientific has developed an extensive network of connections to some of the brightest minds in the industry. The firm also has key relationships with organisations seeking talent to support every stage of a product life cycle, from research and development through to market launch and pharmacovigilance. A combination of permanent, contract and multi hire solutions, as well as a commitment to changing the experience of recruitment into this industry for all those involved, has made EPM Scientific a leading specialist in this field.



