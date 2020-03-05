EPM Scientific Are Looking for Exceptional Candidates for R&D Jobs in Pharma

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/05/2020 --Innovation in the Life Sciences sector could not exist without R&D. Research and development provides the foundation on which great advances can be made – and this requires exceptional people. Combined with investment in technology, smart, effective team building can bring groundbreaking ideas into reality, for the benefit of society as a whole. EPM Scientific has been partnered with this industry since 2012, delivering contract, permanent and multi-hire solutions to organisations across the US looking to solve the key issue of talent.



R&D jobs in Pharma are available nationwide in most major cities, such as New York and San Francisco, Dallas, Chicago and Boston. EPM Scientific works with a range of organisations – and with talented individuals – connecting the right people to the best opportunities to create mutually beneficial results. Investment in R&D continues to rise – a majority of enterprises plan to increase R&D spend over the next 12 months and global R&D spending in medical device is anticipated to grow by 4.5% to hit $39 billion by 2024. This has created a unique pressure on businesses to see return on this investment by putting it in the hands of those who can optimise it.



EPM Scientific understands the value of smart and effective teams to businesses in the Life Sciences sector today. Whether that is being able to identify an unmet market need or interpret and deliver market context, talented people make a big difference. This is knowledge that EPM Scientific applies internally too, investing in the latest recruitment technology to ensure optimum service and providing ongoing best-in-class training for consultants so that they remain specialists at what they do. "EPM Scientific helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Group Marketing Director at EPM Scientific. "We work to provide quality R&D jobs in Pharma in the USA and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



The market for R&D jobs in pharma in the US is broad and EPM Scientific works in locations across the country, including New York and San Francisco, Boston, Chicago and Dallas. This local knowledge and expertise is particularly valuable when combined with the firm's global perspective. With offices in 11 countries and a service that extends to more than 60 countries globally, EPM Scientific US has the resources, as well as the networks, to reimagine the way that recruitment is handled in this exceptionally evolutionary sector. From individuals who are looking for exciting opportunities to define a pioneering career, to organisations where innovation is highly prized, EPM Scientific works to make the connections that can create opportunities for both.



