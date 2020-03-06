EPM Scientific Is Offering Medical Communications Careers in Switzerland and Driving the Life Sciences Industry Onward

Zurich, Switzerland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/06/2020 --"Medical research is meaningless unless it is communicated well to the right people." At the heart of the medical communications industry in Switzerland, and beyond, is the need to get a message across. EPM Scientific is a specialist recruiter working in the Life Sciences sector since 2012. The firm was established to provide peace of mind to individuals and organisations within this industry looking to work with hiring practices that are effective and tailored to the needs of this sector. From Geneva and Zurich to Bern, Lucerne and Chur, EPM Scientific is working to form connections that are made with insight and which help to drive the medical communications industry onward.



There are many different elements involved in medical communications careers, which are fundamental to the effectiveness of treatment in patients. These roles are effectively the connection between pharmaceutical companies and their audiences, providing a crucial conduit through which well thought-out information and education can be delivered. EPM Scientific understands the critical nature of this type of role and works with talented individuals and organisations where these skills are most in need to help ensure that the right hires are being made. "EPM Scientific helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Group Marketing Director at EPM Scientific. "We work to provide quality medical communications careers in Switzerland and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



Medical communications careers in Switzerland offer opportunities across the country, including cities such as Geneva and Zurich, as well as Bern, Lucerne and Chur. The market is currently on the up as the need for medical communications, aimed both at health practitioners and patients, continues to increase. By 2026 it's thought that this market will be worth around $3.6 billion. While this creates many opportunities for talented people it also reflects an increasing pressure on businesses within this industry to recruit carefully and find the right individuals to cope with increased demand. Specialist talent is more important than it has ever been and building strong teams that can support an enterprise through ongoing change is key.



EPM Scientific CH has spent years building networks across Switzerland – and beyond – including with high quality candidates and many of the most innovative and exciting organisations in the Life Sciences sector. The firm is the recruitment partner of choice for world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group and is constantly evolving its own business model to be able to continuously provide the best service. This means not just nurturing valuable connections but investing in people, training and technology too. Client interests are at the heart of EPM Scientific as it continues to make the connections that enable the medical communications industry to grow.



