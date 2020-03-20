EPM Scientific Is Sourcing Exciting Country-Wide Prospects for Pharmacovigilance Careers in Germany

Berlin, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/20/2020 --There are enormous challenges for modern medicine today, from an ever-evolving set of threats to the need to communicate with consumers and the medical profession. Pharmacovigilance is an evolving industry that is designed to help tackle the obstacles for medicine, especially when it comes to understanding and education. Pharmacovigilance careers in Germany offer exciting prospects all over the country, from cities such as Munich and Cologne to Hamburg, Frankfurt and Berlin.



EPM Scientific was founded in 2012 to provide expert recruitment support to candidates and organisations across the Life Sciences sector. The firm has established itself as a specialist partner with a strong network of connections to engineers and directors, advisors, physicians and scientists looking to work with some of the brightest talent in this burgeoning field. "EPM Scientific helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Group Marketing Director at EPM Scientific. "We work to provide quality pharmacovigilance careers in Germany and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



The firm also has access to thousands of high calibre candidates and invests in the most up to the minute training and technology to ensure that a consistently streamlined and optimised service can be delivered. As a result, EPM Scientific is reimagining the process of recruitment for Life Sciences businesses and changing the way that the industry is able to respond to ongoing evolution.



Statistics from the World Health Organisation (WHO) indicate that 50% of all medicines are prescribed, dispensed or sold inappropriately, and around half of patients aren't taking prescribed drugs properly. This is one reason why the pharmacovigilance sector is expanding at such a swift rate – it has been forecast to grow globally at a CAGR of above 12.8 % between 2019 and 2026. Germany is a key location for pharmacovigilance and there are career opportunities at all levels. Roles in Berlin, Frankfurt and Hamburg are available, as well as in other locations across the country, including Cologne and Hamburg.



As an industry Life Sciences faces almost constant disruption and that is why it is so crucial for any enterprise in this sector to recognise the importance of teambuilding. The right people can help to ensure that an organisation has the resilience to adapt to change and to identify opportunities for development, as well as solutions to obstacles and challenges. Working with a specialist recruiter such as EPM Scientific not only provides a way to redefine recruitment so that it is a much more satisfying and efficient process but also to identify the talent that could take an organisation to its next phase of growth.



To find out more information about pharmacovigilance careers in Germany visit https://www.epmscientific.de/disciplines/safety-pharmacovigilance.



For any media enquiries please contact Emma Brand at Iconic Digital – +44(0)20 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact EPM Scientific DE: +49 30 72 62 11 444.



Notes to Editors:

For more information about EPM Scientific services, please go to https://www.epmscientific.de.



About EPM Scientific DE

EPM Scientific DE is a specialist leading recruiter for the Life Sciences sector with a wealth of industry insight and experience. Since 2012, the firm has been providing peace of mind to top talent and innovative enterprises when it comes to ensuring that the right connections are made.