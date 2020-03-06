EPM Scientific Offers Pharmacovigilance Careers in Germany and Now Is the Time to Apply

Berlin, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/06/2020 --Healthcare and medical products continue to develop to meet evolving patient need across Europe. Crucial to this is the pharmacovigilance sector, which is a direct response to one of the biggest issues that modern medicine faces today. Being able to track adverse events when products are no longer under the scrutiny of regulatory agencies is essential. As a result, there has been a huge expansion in pharmacovigilance roles and EPM Scientific works with talented individuals, as well as the organisations that need them, to help this essential industry evolve.



More than 50% of all medicines are prescribed, dispensed or sold inappropriately – this is a statistic provided by the World Health Organisation that perfectly illustrates why there has been such an increase in pharmacovigilance jobs. As Europe's largest economy, Germany has become a key location for businesses looking for exceptional people keen to define a career in this industry.



The firm operates across the country, in Berlin and Frankfurt as well as Munich, Cologne and Hamburg, making these essential connections happen in this key area of the Life Sciences sector. "EPM Scientific helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Group Marketing Director at EPM Scientific. "We work to provide quality pharmacovigilance careers in Germany and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



EPM consultants are specialists at what they do and the business invests in high calibre ongoing training to ensure quality standards continue to be met. The firm also integrates, wherever possible, the latest innovation in recruitment technology, especially where this offers service benefits for candidates and client companies. As a result, EPM Scientific has become a leader with respect to recruitment into the safety/pharmacovigilance industry in Germany and across Europe.



Pharmacovigilance careers in Germany involve a range of different roles and responsibilities. There are opportunities to work nationwide in locations such as Berlin and Cologne, as well as Frankfurt, Hamburg and Munich. The spectrum of jobs is broad, including those positions that are focused on a single jurisdiction and those that require a global perspective. From working as a directory of drug safety operations to roles for quality specialists, the brightest minds can make career defining moves thanks to the insight and connections that EPM Scientific offers all the candidates it works with.



As a sector, global pharmacovigilance is forecast to grow at a CAGR of above 12.8% up to 2026. This rate of growth means that organisations in this industry need to be proactive when it comes to building adaptable teams with the flexibility to respond to this burgeoning industry as it evolves.



