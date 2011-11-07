Macungie, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/07/2011 --A major U.S. based retailer selected the location for its 2.5 million sq. ft. distribution center based on its close proximity to largely populated cities along the east coast.



The construction project specifications called for an environmentally-friendly facility therefore the Missouri-based general contractor had to ensure battery acid from the battery charging areas could not seep into the ground beneath the new floor. Their task was to find a suitable flooring product and an experienced flooring contractor to install it.



Enter Concrete Restoration Inc., the Pennsylvania based epoxy flooring contractor.



“By square footage standards, Concrete Restoration Inc’s. role was relatively small, but in terms of avoiding the potential negative environmental impact battery acid has on the soil beneath the building, our role was enourmous” reports Corp. Safety Director, Steve Masino.



According to Masino, “We installed a 40 mil Novalac formulation epoxy coating system in this area. Novalac formulation has an extremely high degree of chemical resistance and therefore even battery acid left to sit over a weekend, will have absolutely no ill effect on the floor at all.”



