epraisemusic.com - A Christian Artist’s Alternative to MySpace & Cdbaby

Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2007 -- epraisemusic.com is a website for Christian and Gospel artist to share and sell their creative artistic content online. Christian artist, authors, filmmakers and more are allowed to create an account on www.epraisemusic.com to share & sell downloads such as music, video, ebooks, and more. They are also allowed to sell physical merchandise such as CDs, books, DVDs, etc.



The epraisemusic community is set up much like myspace.com to where true fans of Christian & Gospel music can sign up as members to become listeners & fans of the different Christian artist. Artist can also create their own cost effective WebTv Internet Channel through our partner website www.gospeltube.com and added to the Christian web and search directory www.aboutgospel.com free of charge.



“We are thankful that we can give Christian and Gospel artist a better place to promote their projects without having their listeners sift through a lot of the secular content or even inappropriate advertising.” says John Frierson, owner of Rebirth Christian Media, LLC who started epraisemusic in early June of 2007.



epraisemusic.com also has a program similar to cdbaby.com. For a one time fee of $20 the artist can receive many benefits that are not available in any of our subscription packages. Click here for more information.



epraisemusic.com is the next generation medium for all Christian & Gospel genres to promote their ministries without exposing listeners and fans to inappropriate content.



