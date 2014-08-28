Epstein Barr Virus Can Make It Difficult to Breathe; CBCD Reviews Medical Studies

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2014 --“Infected with the Epstein Barr Virus (EBV) The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.” – Greg Bennett, CBCD



The Epstein Barr Virus (EBV) can lead to a dangerous swelling of the throat and tonsils. This swelling can block the respiratory passages, making it difficult to breathe. Dr. Melissa Stoppler wrote that “Swelling of the throat and tonsils can also lead to airway obstruction when severe.” (1) Dr. Stoppler is co-editor-in-chief of Webster's New World Medical Dictionary, Year 2008 Third Edition. Importantly, Dr. Stoppler noted that EBV “tends to be more aggressive in patients with abnormal immune systems.” (1) The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) recommends that individuals get tested for the presence of EBV, using the PCR blood test. If positive, the CBCD recommends that EBV infected individuals take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. These natural remedies were shown to reduce EBV symptoms in two separate post-marketing clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines.



The studies showed that the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR formula is effective against the herpes simplex virus, and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with the EBV … reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (2) The study authors also wrote that, “we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (2)



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



The CDC notes that EBV can cause other serious damage to the airways. In fact, EBV can lead to interstitial lung disease. “This is the name for a large group of diseases that inflame or scar the lungs. The inflammation and scarring make it hard to get enough oxygen. The scarring is called pulmonary fibrosis.” (3) If the respiratory passages become blocked, an individual may require a “course of oral steroid therapy to help to reduce the inflammation.” (1)



“People with compromised immune systems may develop more symptoms from EBV infection. They may also have more severe illness caused by EBV infection.” (3)



Are there any drugs or remedies that can reduce EBV symptoms?



“A few antiviral drugs are available that were shown to inhibit EBV replication in cell culture. These drugs include the acyclic nucleoside analogues aciclovir, ganciclovir, penciclovir, and their respective prodrugs valaciclovir, valganciclovir and famciclovir, the acyclic nucleotide analogues cidofovir and adefovir, and the pyrophosphate analogue foscarnet. However, clinical studies have shown that these drugs are mostly ineffective in humans.” (2) In contrast, there are two natural antiviral products with a formula that was shown to reduce EBV symptoms in two post-marketing clinical studies.



In light of the above information, the CBCD recommends that individuals infected with the Epstein Barr Virus (EBV) take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.



