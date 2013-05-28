ePuffer Launches Their New Electronic Cigar in Time for Father's Day

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/28/2013 --ePuffer have just made buying gifts for men much easier with their new range of Electronic Cigars that are stylish, classic and smooth. Now all men will be able to celebrate any special occasion indoors as the smoke free cigars provide an alternative to the rolled tobacco leaves usually favored by executive men.



Those who appreciate the taste of a Cuban cigar will not be disappointed as not only do these new models look as if they have been carefully rolled by hand on the virgin thighs of exotic creatures, ePuffer have ensured they taste amazing too.



Spending time perfecting the flavor, the Electronic Cigar from ePuffer mirrors the smoothness of a real cigar while delivering the bitter sweet tang that makes many cigar smokers come back for more. Incorporating small nicotine content without the tar and the smoke, the E-Cigar offers an alternative that can be smoked indoors.



With Father’s day just round the corner, these eCigars are set to fly off the shelves, while retailers enjoy the stunning displays that they receive when buying a pack of twelve.



Available in clubs and restaurants the disposable cigar lasts long after the celebrations end, with the D-1800 containing an incredible 1800 puffs and the smaller D-500 model delivering around 500.



Shawn the founder of ePuffer is obviously excited about the launch, he says, “Everyone loves a cigar on a special occasion such as the birth of a baby, New Year, a family event or even when out with the boys. It’s also been a long time since company executives could offer cigars from their penthouse offices due to the laws and regulations. Now anyone can smoke a cigar from anywhere, enjoying the relaxing vapor that tastes like a Cuban hand rolled cigar, while the texture tricks the brain into thinking you really are smoking the real thing. We’ll certainly be smoking our own ECIGARS to celebrate our launch!”