New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/16/2013 --ePuffer have unveiled their latest patent-pending technology SNAPS™, Industry’s first Electronic Cigarette using magnetic activation system. The new MAGNUM REV-3 electronic cigarette model enables easy and reliable operation and provides the ultimate smoking experience.



Despite extraordinary success in the electronic cigarette market ePuffer have never stopped developing their products in their quest to provide the ultimate alternative to smoking.



This is evident in their latest product release that is set to take over the market as it uses innovative technology alongside contemporary design.



Packaged in a sleek eye-catching box the SNAPS breathes an air of sophistication from the outset, as it displays the quality of the product at a glance. Opening up the package, users will see that they are presented with everything they need to begin their smoke-free lifestyle in seconds.



Embracing Technology to Deliver a Smoke-Free Alternative



The packaging isn’t the main feature of SNAPS as this ingenious product utilizes magnetic technology to ensure smokers can use these alternative in a flash. The two parts simply snap together to create an e-cigarette that tastes great, looks realistic, delivers nicotine to satisfy cravings but doesn’t pollute the atmosphere or risk the health of others.



The SNAPS don’t smell so there is no longer a lingering odor on clothes. With the elimination of smoke and tar, premature aging decreases, and skin becomes clearer. Gums are healthier and teeth can return to a natural white not stained by smoke from a real cigarette.



As SNAPS is so easier to “snap” together there is no stress, as taking one out of the packet takes the same time as dispensing a real cigarette and so nicotine cravings can be combated in seconds.



Easy to recharge using the wall plug or in a PC, laptop or tablet, SNAPS is always available when users need it the most.



Shawn, the founder of ePuffer is feeling positive about the launch he says, “We’re constantly improving our technology to deliver the best alternative to smoking. We aim to provide a smoking experience that makes people feel as though they are not compromising their enjoyment when choosing a healthier lifestyle. We think we’ve achieved this with SNAPS”