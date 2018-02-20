EquiBrand Consulting Named as One Of Advisory HQ's Best Marketing Consulting Firms

Moraga, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/20/2018 --After being named to Forbes' list of America's Best Management Consulting Firms for 2017, EquiBrand has been identified as a Best Marketing Consulting Firms for 2018, as compiled by Advisory HQ's research and editorial board.



"EquiBrand is excited to be recognized as one of the top marketing strategy firms by Advisory HQ and we agree that our deep expertise in upstream marketing is what sets us apart," said Tim Koelzer, Founder and Managing Partner of EquiBrand.



Highlights of EquiBrand's top ranking include its: team of marketing strategy consulting experts, with many years' experience in diverse areas; strong reputation with clients; ability to integrate traditional marketing knowledge with the newest and digital marketing technology; and professionals willing to think outside the box and do things in new and exciting ways.



Advisory HQ conducts extensive due diligence to identify, select, and rank the top companies in various industries. Its methodologies are based on a wide range of filters including quality of services provided, the overall value provided, transparency, customized services, history of innovation, customer experience (positive and negative), level of independence, team excellence, and many more.



"To be listed among leading management consulting firms like Bain & Company, L.E.K. Consulting, Nielsen, and ZS Associates is both personally and professionally gratifying," says Koelzer. "The methodology is different from the Forbes study, though the results are similar."



About EquiBrand

EquiBrand is a marketing strategy firm that helps clients find better ways to grow by focusing on three important areas: insight, identity, and innovation. We fuse a fact-based, analytical approach with creativity to build strong businesses and brands. See EquiBrand Consulting for details at http://equibrandconsulting.com/. Call Tim Koelzer directly at 925-247-1400 for more information. See the Forbes ranking here.



Related Links:

https://www.advisoryhq.com/articles/top-marketing-consulting-firms/

http://equibrandconsulting.com/what-is-upstream-marketing

http://equibrandconsulting.com/top-marketing-strategy-consulting-firms-ranked

https://www.forbes.com/companies/equibrand-consulting/