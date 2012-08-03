EquinoxO2 Medical eRENT Program Can Provide Substantial Savings

Smithfield, RI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/03/2012 --EquinoxO2 Medical, developer of negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) foam dressings and pump systems, announced today a NPWT rental program that provides an all inclusive rental rate, which is a substantial savings compared to current NPWT rental prices. This program is set to launch in the North East.



Today many healthcare facilities are faced with the challenges of balancing optimum clinical outcomes and quality patient care with the financial constraints from Medicare and Medicaid fee reduction.



Patients with wounds in long term facilities are typically frail with multiple comorbidities. NPWT is a very expensive treatment which can significantly impact a facility's bottom line. Some facilities are opting not to take any patients that require NPWT therapy.



"We are proud to offer all clinicians, healthcare facilities and patients, a program that will provide affordable NPWT access to everyone. We believe that healthcare facilities identify and perceive npwt technology as an expensive treatment. We designed and created, the eRent Program to change this perception." said Gianni Archoleka, Chief Operating Officer, EquinoxO2 Medical, LLC.



Our eRENT program can provide a 50% savings to your current NPWT rental cost and increase patient census by admitting patient who require NPWT. This program is designed to reduce the rental rate on a weekly or monthly basis.



* Daily Rate of $59.99, which includes Foam Dressings & Canisters.

* Weekly Rate $412.93 ($58.99 per day)

* Monthly Rate: $1709.70 ($56.99 per day)



