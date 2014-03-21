Equipment & Event Rental Undergoes Major Remodel to Accommodate Husqvarna Sales Growth

Medford, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/21/2014 --Equipment & Event Rental located inside of Medford Hardware, a local, family-owned business that is Medford's exclusive certified provider of Husqvarna Outdoor Power Equipment Sales, Parts & Service and now also a Certified Generac provider for Equipment Sales, Parts & Service, announced that it has made significant upgrades to its store layout and merchandise.



The remodeling process affected every single aisle and shelf in the store. The upgrades included widening and lengthening the aisles along with re-doing the shelves to provide much more space for products. As a result, the store is now able to offer all of the latest product offerings in all of the hardware store departments, with hundreds of new items in stock. The store has a totally different look and feel, as well as a new paint department with the latest color-matching technology. To celebrate the remodel and expansion of Husqvarna power equipment, Equipment & Event Rental will be hosting a “Demo Day” on Saturday April 5, 2014 from 9am to 3pm.



"When you walk inside the store, it's a totally different experience than ever before," said Todd Baumer, owner of Equipment & Event Rental. "The last time we did a remodel of this magnitude was when my father, Scott Baumer, took over as owner in February of 1998. It's a truly exciting, brand new atmosphere that is so much easier to shop in to find all of the tools and equipment that you need. The Demo Day will be a great chance for people to see the new space and check out our new products."



One of the major reasons for the significant remodel is the fact that Equipment & Event Rental is the fastest-growing Husqvarna dealership in all of South Jersey. Husqvarna's outdoor power products, including lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers and more, are among the finest available on the market, and Equipment & Event Rental's status as a major dealer has given it a great push in business. All employees are certified to meet the many levels of Husqvarna Sales and Service Certification requirements. They even offer zero percent financing on all Husqvarna Equipment.



The business's tremendous, personal customer service is another factor that led to the recent upgrades. The store has had a commitment to its customers stretching back to when the Baumers first purchased it, and the results are now showing up in a big way in the freshly remodeled space.



"We have had nothing but positive comments so far on the remodel," said Baumer. "It's been overwhelmingly great feedback from the community and they have just been amazed at the amount of products we have managed to squeeze in here. If you haven't stopped by in a while, you need to come on by and check us out. It's something that you need to see."



About Medford Hardware

Medford Hardware has been proudly owned by Scott Baumer since February 1998 and has been a Medford, NJ community hardware store for 33 years. Todd Baumer’s Equipment & Event Rental, located inside of his father’s hardware store since 2007, has helped create a one shop-stop for all your home improvement projects.



To learn more about the company’s Husqvarna Power Equipment and Generac Equipment sales, go to www.equipment-eventrental.com and also be sure to join the store's social media presence on platforms such as Facebook, Google+ and Twitter.