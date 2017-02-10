E.R Team Global Consultants Announces New in-House Department

Larnaca, Cyprus -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/10/2017 --Our Firm, E.R. Team Global Consultants Ltd is proud to announce to its international clientele that after a lot of demand, as of 1st of March 2017, it is launching its Bookkeeping/Accounting department.



Our Accountants will take care of all our clients' Bookkeeping/Accounting needs so that they have fast and personal service at cost effective fees.



We will now be able to get a TIC (Tax Identification Code) for a new Cyprus Company same day or to get a Tax Residence Certificate in two days.



Our Accounting department will also be able to advise our clients directly on all Accounting/Tax issues, very fast and with professional diligence. Management accounts will now be possible to be released to a client instantly!



Vat registration will now be possible to be done very fast. In 48 hours we will be able to afford our clients an EU Vat Number!



The Vat filing of Vat Tax returns, Vat refunds and Vat Tax payments will also be taken care of by our in house Accountants.



Our in house Accountants will also stand by our clients with advice and guidance as regards any issues or matters pertaining to the filing of the Vat Tax returns or Vat Tax refunds or any other issue.



Our Tax department is now enabled and active to offer our large international clientele advice on such matters as Cyprus International Trusts, Funds, cross border Tax Schemes and Tax Optimization plans, Asset protection and much more.



Of course our Auditors, who are UK trained professionals, are always ready to advise our clients on any issues as above and any advice required on cross border mergers or acquisitions.



Please feel free to call or email us for any information or advice.



E R Team Global Consultants Ltd

36 Aigyptou Avenue, 6030 Larnaca, Cyprus.

Website: http://www.cypruscompanyformation.com.cy

Email: erteam@cytanet.com.cy Tel: 00 357 24 656406