Montreal, Quebec -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/28/2013 --ERA Environmental Management Solutions is leading emissions accounting workshops across Canada as part of ECO Canada’s Environmental Professional Network event series. The workshop series gives Environmental Professionals and EH&S Specialists looking to get EP certified the strong technical and environmental competencies they need to tackle the challenges of climate change and business sustainability.



ERA Environmental Management Solutions, an award-winning Environmental technology and consulting firm, has been invited to share its expertise and leadership in streamlining EH&S processes. Sarah Sajedi and Greg Brown will teach the best practices and techniques in emissions accounting. These emissions are vitally important to a facility’s ability to manufacture goods and remain in compliance with local and federal environmental regulations, but often pose a challenge to time-crunched EH&S professionals.



ERA’s workshop will help EH&S professionals:



- Examine four of the most important environmental reporting categories – air emissions, hazardous waste, waste-water, and tank emissions – and discuss reporting best practices, applicable regulations, and expert tips.

- Deconstruct the environmental calculations used for each category in order to correctly assess operations’ environmental footprint. Perform sample calculations and learn from case studies.

- Review common mistakes reporters make and learn how to avoid them, and explore options for reporting and managing emissions.



Industry research shows that Environmental Professionals should have both concrete and transferable skills in the workplace to tackle environmental challenges. To offer EPs the opportunity to gain the skills to implement continuous improvement processes into their organizations, ERA will be hosting its emissions accounting workshop in the following ECO events:



Toronto, Ontario: November 5th, 2013

Calgary, Alberta: February 4th, 2014

Vancouver, BC: March 25th, 2014



Don't miss your chance to learn the latest industry trends and take your business to the next phase of environmental management. Seats are limited, reserve at http://www.eco.ca/events/



ERA Emissions Accounting Experts

Sarah Sajedi, CEO and Director of Research and Development, is an award-winning environmental expert with twenty years of experience helping large and small manufacturers improve their environmental performance. She has been requested internationally as a speaker and environmental consultant.



Greg Brown holds a Masters of Engineering and Public Policy from McMaster University specializing in environmental regulations and sustainable manufacturing. Greg has spent the last 5 years helping improve the environmental metrics of policies, processes and products on both a local and international scale.



About ERA Environmental Management Solutions

ERA is one of North America’s leading environmental technology and consulting business, with over 20 years of helping the manufacturing industry quantify and improve their environmental performance. ERA’s award-winning environmental experts have worked with some of the world’s largest and greenest manufacturers, including Volkswagen, Nissan, BMW, Toyota, and many others.