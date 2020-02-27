Era Lighting Takes Part in 2020 Namm Show in California Usa

Guangdong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2020 --ERA Lighting company is glad to announce that it took part in 2020 NAMM show on 16th to 19th January, 2020 in Southern California. With professional stage lighting equipment and several years of production experience, ERA Lighting is a distinguished and reliable stage lighting manufacturing enterprise in the world.



NAMM is the abbreviation of The National Association of Music Merchants. It consists of approximately 10,300 members from 104 countries and regions. NAMM events and members provide efforts for the NAMM Foundation to promote the pleasures of music and advance active participation in music-making across the lifespan. As the global gathering of the music, sound and entertainment technology industries, the NAMM Show attracts people from a variety of fields, such as Music educators, Current college music students studying music, NAMM Foundation partners, leading enterprises and so on.



ERA lighting participated in the 2020 NAMM SHOW and brought its best moving head stage lights with the advanced stage techniques. ERA lighting, specializing in stage lighting products for several years, is well-known for its outstanding stage lighting equipment. With the superior quality and competitive price, ERA Lighting has earned a good reputation in the stage lighting industry. And the fame enabled it to sell products to the whole world.



There are a great many models displayed at this exhibition. What highlighted ERA's showcase should be Beam Moving Head Light and Zoom Wash Moving Head Light. As for Beam Moving Head, it comes with 13 different colors and 13 gobos, giving a striking mid-air effect. Featured with light weight and moderate footprint, it can be available anywhere, such as live broadcast, on stage, in showrooms or conference rooms. What's more, ERA Zoom Wash Moving Head Light fitted with intensely bright moving head light can create amazing and eye-catching stage effects. Compared with other moving stage lights, ERA Lighting products with superior material and prominent techniques are more durable and reduce energy consumption. Colorful changing colors bring people a fantastic viewing enjoyment, which can be widely used in disco, clubs, KTV, pub, stage, weddings to highlight the atmosphere.



ERA Lighting's participation in the 2020 NAMM SHOW was a great success. For one thing, it met with a host of prequalified overseas buyers. For another, it got insights into the latest developments that are shaping the stage lighting industry. In years to come, ERA Lighting will always focus on stage light innovation and strive to create a better stage with professional stage light equipment.



About ERA Lighting

As an experienced China-based enterprise in Guangzhou, ERA lighting special in production, service, sales, research & development in the stage lighting field. Aims to produce the most advanced stage lighting, ERA Lighting has created the products with high standards over the years. These products not only cater to the domestic market demand but also meet with great favor overseas.



