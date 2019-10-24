ERA to Show Top 4 Excellent Stage Lighting Equipment at LDI 2019

Guangdong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2019 --Era is glad to announce that it will participate in the LDI 2019 on November 22th to 24th in Las Vegas Convention Center. On the occasion of the exhibition, Era will showcase top 4 excellent stage lighting equipment and sophisticated technology.



As the leading and comprehensive conference and tradeshow for live design professionals from all around the globe, LDI serves as not only an essential sourcing platform to connect exhibitors and visitors in the lighting industry, but also a one-stop hub to diffuse new ideas, promote fancy designs and present excellent products of stage lighting equipment.



Invited to join a global live production community consisting of more than 80 countries in the upcoming three-day show, all the attendees can learn about new technologies and applications, engage with peers and industry vendors and replenish the creativity. Besides, visitors have the chance to get involved in the leading industry training, vendor-designed presentations, real-world product applications and unique experiential networking events.



Era now gears up to LDI 2019 and plans to bring top 4 high-quality stage lighting equipment to Las Vegas. As a leading stage lighting equipment supplier, Era equips itself with advanced facilities and state-of-the-art technology for manufacturing, all of which undergo rigorous production processes and exhaustive quality controls.



These years, the favor of global customers and close partnerships with corporations promote Era to continue to make more innovations and reap more profits. Recently, four stage lighting equipment launched by this company received a lot of attention and recognition across the world.



260w 8R Beam Moving Head Light

The outer shell of this stage lighting equipment is made of ABS which features heat-resistant and flame-retardant properties. What's more, the top-class high-precision optical lens and the heat-resisting nanometer dimmer facilitate this beam light to emit stable colorful lighting which is nearly symmetrical, clear and sharp.



200w LED Beam Spot Wash Moving Head Stage Lighting

Equipped with a prism and 9 colors, this energy-saving and cost-effective stage lighting equipment can present 9 rotatable GOBO patterns by using the DMX. Most importantly, the variable zoom allows this equipment to be used as not only a beam light but a spot head light.



18x18w RGBWA+UV 6in1 LED Slim Flat Par Light IP20/IP65

The ultra-thin project and the absence of fans make this product a significant innovation. In comparison to an expansive palette which is devoid of multi-colored shadows, this amber stage lighting equipment is good at producing any variation of the lighting of white and stunning saturated colors.



19x15w Aura LED Zoom Wash Moving Head Light

Fitted with 19 independent RGBW LED Wash Moving Head Lighting as aura, this stage lighting equipment can work with Color-Pixel Ring Macro Effects. Worked with an adjustable beam angle from 10° to 60°, this LED Zoom Wash Moving Head Light can create the beautiful Eye Candy effect for amazing stage or wedding effect.



About ERA

With rich experience in professional stage lighting equipment field, ERA is an innovative and excellent product designer, researcher, and developer perfectly rolled into one. For these years, ERA has opened up numerous possibilities to develop stage lighting equipment such as LED beam moving head light, kinetic lights, outdoor stage light and related accessories.



