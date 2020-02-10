Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/10/2020 --Pete is genuinely part of a broad spectrum of inclusiveness young voters demand … a stark contrast to Donald Trump's exclusivity and indefensible bigotry.



Pete argues that Washington must push back against Russia's "nationalism, xenophobia, and homophobia," as well as its intervention in neighboring countries and interference in U.S. elections. Donald did none of these and even promoted Putin's conspiracy theory, Ukraine interfered in the U.S. 2016 election… the same fake news originating from groups funded by Russian intelligence.



Pete honorably answered the call to serve. Donald claimed, "bone spurs."



As South Bend's mayor, Pete created growth, rose wages for city employees and won reelection with more than 80 percent of the vote. At the same time, Donald scammed thousands of hardworking Americans at "Trump University," and later, the State of New York shut down Donald J Trump Foundation because Donald repeatedly used his family foundation as a personal checkbook.



eRainbowUnum endorses Pete as the best E Pluribus Unum candidate, and the best candidate to beat Donald.



About eRainbowUnum

eRainbowUnum is an equality advocacy, including the rights for the LGBT people. It advocates inclusiveness by promoting rainbow art. The organization is based in Seattle. The "Vote Pete Buttigieg Shirt" is not paid for or distributed by Pete for America.