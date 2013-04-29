Wisconsin Gets First Clinic Focusing on Erectile Dysfunction and Similar Conditions

Wauwatosa, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/29/2013 --Male sexual health rates among the top health concerns with men over 40, competing among men with back pain as the #1 non-life threatening, or quality of life, health concern. Male sexual health is a term which encompasses a variety of conditions including erectile dysfunction (ED), low testosterone (Low-T), Premature Ejaculation (PE) and Low Sex Drive.



NuMale Medical Center (http://www.numalemedical.com) announces the opening of the first specialty clinic in Wisconsin to focus on the diagnosis and treatment of the entire array of problems affecting male sexual health, offering treatments such as Low-T Hormone Replacement and Priapus™ Shot among others. Opening in the Milwaukee area, the clinic will be located in the Mayfair North Tower in Wauwatosa, WI. The center will be headed by Dr. Christopher Asandra, MD and Dr. Carlos Feliciano, MD. Private consultations will be available at an initial discount, to discuss concerns about erectile dysfunction (ED), Low-T, Premature Ejaculation (PE) and others. The doctors say that they will begin a unique approach for those suffering at any level from conditions affecting male sexual performance and fulfillment, with a tailored treatment approach designed for each patient's needs, and taking into consideration any already existing medical conditions. Treatments include use of FDA approved medications for testosterone replacement therapy (TRT), treatment for erectile dysfunction (either lack of or partial erections), and premature ejaculation. Treatments offered by the NuMale Medical Center have been demonstrated to be 98% effective.



Dr. Christopher Asandra of NuMale has found patients respond fast to the therapy that will be offered by his group, saying of the treatments, "Regardless of age and/or pre-existing medical conditions, we can successfully treat almost every patient. Our treatments are specifically customized to each individual. Patients often see results after their first office visit. Even after a man reaches climax, with our treatments he will be able to stay erect and continue to perform and satisfy his partner. Our doctors strive to ensure every patient can feel and perform at their best. We are excited to finally offer these innovative therapies to the Milwaukee area."



Erectile dysfunction (ED) affects 33 million men in the United States alone, and low testosterone (Low-T) affects an additional 13 million men in the US. Up to 1/3 of diabetics suffer from Low-T.



NuMale Medical Center is offering new patients a $99 consultation to introduce their focused set of services to Wisconsin men. In addition to this, the doctors at NuMale Medical Center will offer Priapus Shot™ which uses the body’s own plasma to rejuvenate and enlarge the penis.



CONTACT

NuMale Medical Center

2600 N. Mayfair Road

Mayfair North Tower Suite 505

Wauwatosa, WI 53226

Phone: 414-727-8380

email: info@numalemedical.com

http://www.numalemedical.com