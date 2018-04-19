Eric Hymowitz Announces Community Involvment Campaign for ROC Homes

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/19/2018 --President of ROC Homes, Eric Hymowitz, announced on Thursday April 19, 2018 a new program that ROC Homes is offering to their home buyers in the Houston area. The program helps generate community involvement with various charities across the Houston area.



ROC Homes will donate $1,000 per home purchase to a charity of the home buyers choosing in the Houston, TX area. "My customers are like family. I have built homes for many families. Some of my customers I have built multiple homes for, Hymowitz said. He continued by saying, "This is a way for us to get to know our clients better. We will have the opportunity to know what is important to their immediate family and we are proud to be apart of that."



ROC Homes is kicking this campaign off because they want to bring their clients into an exciting way of community involvement.



"What better way to get your clients involved with the community than to give back to a charity that is important to them," said Hymowitz.



ROC Homes has been a member of the Houston community since 2002. Each home they build is designed with special attention to detail, private driveways and with as much green space as possible.



Hymowitz adds, "When you purchase a home from ROC Homes, you are purchasing a home from my family. We take great satisfaction knowing that you and yours will be enjoying what we have helped you build for many years to come."



For Houston area residents that are interested in this program, visit ROC Homes for additional details on how you can purchase a home built by an award winning home builder.