Eric Hymowitz, President of ROC Homes Lends Support to Sunshine Kids in Houston

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/11/2018 --President of ROC Homes, Eric Hymowitz has made it a point throughout his career to give back to organizations in the Houston community.



Earlier on Tuesday April 10, 2018 Hymowitz held a briefing about what Sunshine Kids means to him and the connection to the non-profit organization.



"One of my employees thinks this organization is important. We as a company wanted to donate to Sunshine Kids." Hymowitz continued saying, "Children are innocent and I can't imagine a child being stricken with a disease like cancer. We want to help children with cancer, and by donating to this organization it allows these kids to be able to take part in fun activities."



Sunshine Kids was founded in 1982. Their mission is to provide positive group activities and emotional support for young cancer patients. Since 2001, one of Houston's biggest sports hero's, Craig Biggio, teamed up with Sunshine Kids. Throughout Biggio's baseball career, he wore a Sunshine Kids pin on his hat during Spring Training. When he joined the 3,000 hit club, the Sunshine Kids also appeared on his 3,000 hit banner.



"My family loves baseball," Hymowitz said. "Craig Biggio supports this organization and my family has always looked up to him as an athlete, but also as a person outside of the game. He has put his heart and soul into helping this organization. My family and my company want to help contribute as well."



Eric Hymowitz has been in the construction industry since 1994. He is active in the Houston community and enjoys helping various organizations throughout the Houston metro.



"ROC Homes is proud to support Sunshine Kids and looks forward to continued involvement in our community. I know there's a bunch of great charities around. I make sure that we donate to organizations that mean a lot to our employees and to my family," Hymowitz said.



ROC Homes is an award winning home builder in the Houston metro.