Erika Jayne to Launch in Asia

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/06/2014 --American music artist Erika Jayne will be arriving in Asia on May 28, 2014 to begin filming segments of two music videos for her new songs, entitled “You Make Me Wanna Dance” and a ballad song “Bringing You Back” scheduled to be released later this year. For these songs, Erika collaborated with Ross Valory, bassist of the iconic band Journey and internationally renowned pianist Eric Levy. These highly anticipated releases were written by the team of Andre Pessis and Eric Martin. Pessis is a multiple award winning Grammy, Emmy, Golden Globe, and ASCAP recipient.



Erika Jayne has to her credit six number 1 dance songs on the U.S. Billboard Club/Dance Chart. Erika ranks with the Pussycat Dolls and Rihanna for the most number one’s on a debut release. Promotional and performance dates throughout Asia are being scheduled.



Sanre Entertainment, a leading management company that represents and is affiliated with such artists as Erika Jayne, Arnel Pineda lead singer of the band Journey, Richie Sambora, Orianthi as well as many others, feels that Erika Jayne will have tremendous success with her Asian launch due to her uniquely fresh brand and innovative style of music.



