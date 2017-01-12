New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2017 --The Bright!Tax Awards Committee is proud to announce that Erin Moran is the latest recipient of a Bright!Tax Global Scholar award. Erin is studying for her PhD at University College London's Institute of Education. Erin won in a tightly contested field of over 400 candidates.



Erin's post-graduate work is as inspirational as it is unexpected. In Kazakhstan, autistic children are considered outcasts, and so are excluded from participating in schools. Erin however aims to change this. Working alongside local partners and charities, Erin is helping mothers of autistic children train teachers to educate children with autism, with the objective of changing the perceived stigma so that autistic children can attend mainstream schools.



In Erin's words: "Autism was a disability I saw closely growing up as I watched my uncle trying to help my autistic cousin. I had often wondered how people with limited resources could cope though. As the mothers of children with autism in Kazakhstan poured out their frustrations to me about the lack of available special education for their children, I knew that helping these very special children and their families would play a role in my future. I am now combining my passion for travel with helping children with Autism in a town no one has ever heard of in a country most people know little about, Ust-Kamenogorsk, in Kazakhstan."



The Bright!Tax Global Scholar Initiative provides supplementary fees support to exceptional young Americans who are currently studying or who wish to study abroad.



Erin continues: "I would like to thank Bright!Tax for their support in my project. It is greatly appreciated and will help to make a difference in many children's lives and their families."



Scholarships are awarded based on academic merit, extracurricular activities, financial need, and at the discretion of the Bright!Tax Awards Committee.



Gregory Dewald, Bright!Tax founder and CEO, says:



"The Global Scholar Initiative was inspired by my experience studying abroad, as well as a recognition that American expats are shaping the world's perceptions towards Americans and the US. American expats are the real American heroes, ambassadors, and pioneers of the 21st century."



He continues: "Erin's work is an inspiration to me, but more importantly, she is inspiring and helping countless others. Her mission is good and noble and we encourage her, with our support, to do great things. And we know she will."



