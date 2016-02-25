Erotic Entertainment Brand Reveals New Partnership

Montreal, QC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/25/2016 --North American lifestyle entertainment brand Monde Osé has just announced their new partnership with Swingers Date Club (SDC), the world's largest international swingers lifestyle community.



Monde Osé, which in French means Daring People/Daring World, has been producing erotic parties and events since 2005. Monde Osé helped pave the way for the burlesque scene in Montreal and are known for their trademark Burlesque Ball, which is now celebrating its eleventh anniversary. Monde Osé has also hosted events in other cities such as Toronto, Québec City, and Cancun. Their shows have featured world-class burlesque entertainers like Roxi DiLite, MiMi Cherry, and soon Michelle L'amour, who will be headlining Monde Osé's Royal Burlesque Ball XI in Montreal.



Since 1999, SDC.com has steadily grown to become the world's largest international swinging lifestyle community. SDC gives their members unique opportunities to connect, with features like speed dating, travel events, public and private swinger parties, voyeur cams, instant messaging, blogs, and more. Now over three million members strong, SDC's vast network around the world gives its members access to the hottest events and opportunities.



This new partnership between Monde Osé and SDC has one major goal: to give all of their members even more ways to meet other open-minded individuals and couples, whether they're just curious, in the beginning stages of exploring the lifestyle, or experienced swingers. Both lifestyle brands focus on stimulating the enjoyment of life, love and sexuality by enlightening individuals towards sexual empowerment and exploration.



"With SDC as our partner, we can broaden the reach of our Monde Osé community and offer new safe spaces where our members can socialize in sexy and fun new ways, either online or at one of our events," says Monde Osé founder Frank Mondeose. George Jones, an SDC representative for the North American market, agrees. "Monde Osé will deliver a classy, high-end product, and together we can help all of our members create and deepen their personal connections via SDC online, at our events and trips worldwide," says Jones.



SDC and Monde Osé's pursuit to expand their collective audiences starts with SDC's sponsorship of the 2016 Burlesque Ball Tour. The tour is set to kick off in Toronto on March 5th, 2016 at The X Club, Canada's largest lifestyle nightclub. The next stop is at the Rialto Theater in Montreal (March 19), with the tour ending in Québec City at the Théâtre du Petit Champlain (April 9th).



Get more information and tickets for the Monde Osé Burlesque Ball Tour at Mondeose.com. Find out more about SDC and get a full one month SDC membership here.



About Monde Osé

Monde Osé is a North American lifestyle brand offering sexy entertainment in Montreal, Toronto and Quebec City, and other cities. The Swingers Dating Club (SDC), is the largest swingers dating network in the world.



