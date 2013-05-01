Montreal, Quebec -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/01/2013 --Erotic literature writer Lexi Sylver announced the launch of her new website today, kicking off National Masturbation Month (NMM) by adding adult sex toys and lingerie to her collection of erotic short stories already online. By adding an online erotic catalog of sex toys and lingerie she personally selected, Sylver is working toward her goal of enabling others to experience ultimate sexual gratification. “People read my stories, get aroused, then fantasize about ways to alleviate their tension. The sex toys and lingerie on my website allow readers to visualize their seduction and release.”



Her website's tagline, “Welcome to my playground” highlights the playful way in which she feels sexuality should be interpreted. “We are all looking for new ways to satisfy our erotic cravings, so these toys are crucial to the erotic world I've created,” says Sylver. She actively encourages people to explore their sexuality, which begins with knowing what makes their bodies feel good.



Lexi Sylver's erotic short stories explore various sexual themes, like bondage, domination, sadism, masochism, voyeurism, and bisexuality, among others. “I love to push the boundaries, make people think about their sexuality and fantasies in a positive light, and open their minds to new experiences,” Sylver continues. She hopes that by enlightening others about how pleasurable sex and masturbation can be, they will become more aware that sexuality is natural, and acknowledge their true nature and human instincts.



As her readership grows, Sylver plans to establish an erotic community on her website, implementing user forums where fans can share their fantasies, thoughts about sexuality, and ask for sex advice (anonymously if they so choose) in a comfortable virtual space. She hopes to eliminate misconceptions about sex and masturbation, emphasize the naturalness of human sexual desire, and inspire the public to be more knowledgeable, healthy and safe about their sexuality.



NMM in the United States began in 1995 by San Francisco-based sex toy retail chain Good Vibrations and its supporters.¹ The organizers originally initiated NMM to banish the social stigma against masturbation and include it in the broader conversation about sexuality from a sex-positive perspective, and discuss masturbation as part of youth sex education. The most recent National Survey of Human Sexual Behavior (NSSHB) revealed that masturbation was most frequent among men and women aged 25-29, with reported rates of 68.6% for men and 51.7% for women respectively over the past month; 83.6% and 71.5% respectively in the past year; with lifetime rates of 94.3% and 84.6% respectively.²



About Lexy Sylver

Lexi Sylver has been an erotic literature author for over 10 years, sharing erotic short stories, top 10 lists and sex advice on her website and blog since 2009. Adult toys, lingerie and novelties from brands like Lelo, Fun Factory, Sportsheets and Dreamgirl, among others, are now available for purchase at www.lexisylver.com.



Contact Information

Website: http://www.lexisylver.com

Lexi Sylver

(514) 337-4245

lexi@lexisylver.com

3767 Blvd. Thimens, Suite #206

Montreal, Quebec, Canada

H4R 1W4



Sources

1.Good Vibrations Masturbation Month Facts: http://www.goodvibes.com/content.jhtml?id=masturbation-month-facts



2. National Survey of Sexual Health and Behavior (NSSHB) 2010 results: http://www.nationalsexstudy.indiana.edu/



3. National Survey of Sexual Health and Behavior (NSSHB) 2010 results and graphs:

http://www.kinseyinstitute.org/resources/FAQ.html