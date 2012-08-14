Garden Grove, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2012 --“To be competitive in today’s marketplace our customers need the tools to be more efficient and productive”, states Don Clutter, CFO of MIE Solutions. “The integration with MIE Trak and Metamation offers a tool that produces a quick Return on Investment. MIE Solutions is honored to form a partnership with Metamation. We are excited to continue to provide leading edge technology to our customers and help them grow and prosper by partnering with the most prestigious CAD/CAM software maker in the industry."



Anupam Chakraborty, Vice President of Metamation also said “In the market there is a huge requirement for an integrated system which operates in real time, without relying much on periodic updates. MIE Solutions powerful engine is easy to install without elaborate application and works in real time with real time data. MetaCAM’s powerful engine is able to provide with the best in class CAD CAM solution with intuitive User Interface and efficient nesting solutions. The integration of the two provides a combo tool which powerfully communicates information and data much faster between cross functional groups. The various departments such as programming, estimation and design can very effectively take accurate decisions based on real time feedback from the Shop Floor.”



Key attributes to the integration:



- Information can be transferred from the CAM system to MIETrak to create quotes

- Links DXF files

- Tooling is assigned based on Metacam settings

- All info is transferred and stored within MIE Trak

- Data is used in estimating formulas

- Compare run time data from any Laser, Plasma, CNC Turret or Water Jet machine

- Work order nesting



MIETrak’s integration with Metacam allows the user to gather information from the CAM system to merge into MIETrak. This information can then be used in formulas when using MIETrak to create a detailed quote. Users can also analyze DXF files to search for a flat pattern DXF or existing Metacam PDG file. Part size, run time, part weight, and tool data is sent from Metacam and stored within MIE Trak. This data will then be used in estimating formulas and users can also change the assigned machine to compare run time data from any Laser, Plasma, CNC Turret or Water Jet machine. Tooling is then automatically assigned based on the selected machine, material, thickness, and Metacam settings.



MIETrak’s Work Order Nesting feature allows the user to group together jobs on the shop floor that have similar operations. MIETrak’s integration with Metacam takes this a step further. Work Orders that are part of a Work Order Nest can be sent to Metacam’s nesting module to be dynamically nested. Data is brought back into MIETrak from Metacam, including the location of all associated CAM files, sheet utilization information, estimated run times for each pattern that is created, how many times to run each pattern, etc.



Metacam’s nesting module automatically separates nest patterns by material and thickness. In addition, all associated machine setup sheets and job reports can be printed directly from inside MIETrak. The software module eliminates the need to manually load inventory and new orders into the nesting software, and also maintains live-update inventory, including tracking of remnants.



About MIE Solution Software

MIE Solutions located in Garden Grove, CA is leading provider of ERP Software for the Job Shop and Manufacturing Industry. MIE Solutions is headquartered at 13252 Garden Grove Suite 215, Garden Grove, CA 92843 and the phone is (714)786-6230. The mission of MIE Solutions is to apply advanced technology to improve manufacturing productivity and quality in the field of manufacturing. MIE Solutions has regional offices in Chicago, Mexico and California. Additional information regarding MIE Solutions products can be found at http://www.mie-solutions.com .