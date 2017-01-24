Es7 Comm-2 U, Inc. Partners with BizIQ

Roseville, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/24/2017 --Es7 Comm-2 U, Inc., a company providing commercial and residential clients with a variety of utility drilling services, announced it has partnered with BizIQ, a web marketing firm based in Phoenix, Arizona that assists small business owners across North America.



In this partnership, Es7 Comm-2 U, Inc. will enhance its digital footprint and grow its customer base throughout the Roseville area. BizIQ uses a marketing strategy heavily focused on search engine optimization, which helps customers more easily find businesses like Es7 Comm-2 U, Inc. when performing local business searches through Google. BizIQ also developed a brand new website for the drilling services provider, as well as a new marketing campaign that features bimonthly blog posts and other new strategies to help improve the company's communication with its customers.



The new Es7 Comm-2 U, Inc. website prioritizes informative content related to the company's services. All of the site's new content is written by trained, professional copywriters. The website also delivers several channels through which people can reach out to the company for more information about directional drilling in Roseville, CA.



"For more than 15 years, we have provided our services to people throughout Roseville, and now we are taking the next step in our digital marketing," said Emigdio Silva, owner of Es7 Comm-2 U, Inc. "More business than ever before is being conducted online these days, which made it extremely important for us to invest in our digital marketing. To that end, BizIQ has been of tremendous assistance so far, and we are pleased to be partnering with them into the future."



About Es7 Comm-2 U

Founded in 2000, Es7 Comm-2 U, Inc. is a trusted source for directional drilling services for commercial and residential clients installing new utility lines.



For more information, visit http://www.es7comm-2uinc.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.