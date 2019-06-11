Escape Plan Columbia Recently Ranked as One of the Top Five Favorite Escape Rooms in the Country

Columbia, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/11/2019 --Is this getting to be a habit? Upping the ante on mystery-solving shenanigans for sleuths of all ages, Escape Plan Columbia has definitely come to play. For the second year running, the company's escape rooms have made their mark on the Readers Key Best Venue Top Ten List from EscapeAuthority.com. The family-owned fun zone with the largest escape room in South Carolina is now the fourth favorite venue for an escape game nationwide. Sounds like a great place to be a regular snoop turned escape artist hero.



So, how does it work? A team is out to win it while in a live-action escape room for sixty-minutes with one goal and mind-bending adventure. Armed with clues to solve the "get out of here alive" puzzle of their choice, visitors on date nights, team building events, celebrations, or just friendly fun time find out just what they're made of. For instance, daring guests can become a pirate on the escape game "Mutiny" or a haunted hotel guest on "Floor 23." Or, maybe a CIA operative, a wizard, or a search team member for "Missing" suits the bill. Already thrilling players with five escape rooms to choose from, Escape Plan Columbia is slated to add new immersive entertainment options this summer.



No stranger to praise since 2015 Escape Plan has given over 50,000 inquisitive visitors fun things to do in Columbia, South Carolina. The owner, Josh Brickey, said of the recognition, "We're so honored to be loved locally for what we do. So, when we were voted sixth in the nation for best venue last year, it was thrilling. Then, to be ranked fourth on the favorites list this year is just phenomenal! It's also a good indication that we're doing something right. And, rest assured, we're going to keep on doing just that."



For more information visit http://www.EscapePlanSC.com.



