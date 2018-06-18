Escape Room Starring Skeet Ulrich Available Now on VOD

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/18/2018 --ESCAPE ROOM, directed by Peter Dukes, is the story of four friends who decide to take part in a popular Escape Room horror attraction only to find themselves stuck inside with a demonically possessed killer. They only have one hour to solve the room's puzzles and escape with their lives.



The film marks Skeet Ulrich's long-awaited return to the horror film genre after his iconic role in the hugely successful 'Scream' franchise.



"We are so excited to bring this fantastic thrill ride to audiences across the country," stated Rick Romano, President of Global Genesis Group and Producer of Escape Room.



The film, described by Horror Geek Life as "an intense love letter to horror," explores the latest trend in immersive entertainment phenomena, Escape Rooms, where participants are locked in a creepy room and must solve a variety of clues and puzzles to escape before time runs out.



In the movie, Brice (Skeet Ulrich) is the owner of Deranged, Los Angeles's top rated Escape Room and needs to add to the creepy factor to the experience. At a local antiquities shop, Brice acquires the Skull Box, failing to heed the warning that the Skull Box once housed a demonic entity.



Jeff and Ben, two horror hounds, have convinced their girlfriends, Jess and Angie, to join them in an hour at Deranged. Inside the venue, the friends work on finding a way out of the room. Soon they realize they aren't alone. RJ, an actor in a mask, shares the dark room with them, enveloped in shadow and chained to the wall.



When Jeff opens the cursed Skull Box looking for clues, he frees the ancient demon trapped inside taking control of RJ. The kids will have to "play the game" and solve the room before time runs out or RJ will kill them all. Time is ticking. Their lives are on the line.



Escape Room is available now across all major video on demand platforms including Amazon, iTunes, Google Play and more.



