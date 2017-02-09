Global Genesis Group Introduces Mobile App for Escape Room Game

Henderson, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2017 --Global Genesis Group is proud to announce the release of the new Escape Room Game for Android. (Iphone app coming soon). You can download the app on the Play Store here Escape Room the Movie Game App.



The ESCAPE ROOM game is based on the movie ESCAPE ROOM, produced by Global Genesis Group, starring Skeet Ulrich and Sean Young. ESCAPE ROOM, the movie, will be coming to theaters in 2017.



In the movie, four friends decide to partake in a popular escape room horror attraction only to find themselves stuck inside with a demonically possessed killer. They only have one hour to solve the room and escape with their lives. The game will have a similar set up as the movie. The characters have to solve the difficult puzzles, or the hooded killer will get them. Game Over.



Rick Romano, President of Global Genesis Group, stated, "We are not only happy with the high quality movie, ESCAPE ROOM, that we produced, but it's exciting that our team has put together a fun and competitive ESCAPE ROOM mobile app. This will only help build the ESCAPE ROOM brand for us."



About Global Genesis Group

Global Genesis Group's core business is the production and distribution of Television IP's, Feature Films and documentaries as well as creating and developing its own original IP's to generate global branding. Global Genesis Group is a full-service Production, Distribution and IP management company.