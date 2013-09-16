Escape to Lake Turkana This November and Witness a Rare Solar Eclipse

Cheadle, Cheshire -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/16/2013 --Luxury tour operator Carrier is offering a holiday to treasure forever providing guests with a unique opportunity to witness a rare astronomical eclipse of the sun from Lake Turkana, Kenya.



Expected on 03 November 2013, the total solar eclipse will pass over equatorial Gabon in western Africa, the Congo, Uganda, Kenya and Ethiopia. Lake Turkana lies in a volcanic, almost lunar landscape in far northern Kenya and offers the best chance of clear skies along the entire eclipse track through Africa.



With bounteous wildlife and incandescent waters, the lake and its surroundings offers unforgettable sights making it a perfect and totally enchanting foreground for the celestial spectacle.



Carrier’s eight night itinerary showcases the best of Kenya. The trip begins under luxury thatch villas overlooking Mount Kenya at the exclusive oasis Segera Retreat, where guests can enjoy superlative game viewing including walking safaris and evening game drives. From here, guests will travel north to Lake Turkana for the solar eclipse and a foray into the desert of the Kenyan countryside, a lesser known region with dramatic scenery. The itinerary culminates with a stay in the newest property from the Virgin Limited Edition collection, Mahali Mzuri, where guests can witness a picture-perfect scene peppered by herds of elephant, wildebeest and zebra and stay in one of their 12 stylish luxury tents.



Leading luxury travel company Carrier is a specialist in African travel and offers a tempting array of extraordinary and memorable travel adventures around the world. This journey around Kenya holds unforgettable sights and surprises at every turn allowing guests to experience diverse wildlife, meet Turkana tribes people and sample gourmet bush dining under a canopy of trees. With over thirty years’ experience Carrier has a depth of knowledge and wealth of experience, which, coupled with award-winning service, ensures a truly bespoke experience.



Carrier offers the 8 night Solar Eclipse itinerary from £7,975 per person, including 3 nights at Segera Retreat, Laikipia, 1 night at Palacina, Nairobi and 4 nights at Mahali Mzuri, Masai Mara. Price includes all flights, accommodation and private transfers. International return flights are available with Kenya Airways.



For more information please see www.carrier.co.uk or call 0161 492 1353 to speak to a dedicated specialist.