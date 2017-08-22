ESI Electric LLC Partners with BizIQ

New Milford, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/22/2017 --ESI Electric LLC, a residential and commercial electrician with over a decade of service to Connecticut homeowners and business owners, announced today that it has partnered with BizIQ, a digital marketing firm that works with small business clients throughout the United States and Canada.



By working with BizIQ, ESI Electric LLC hopes to benefit from an enhanced marketing campaign and improved web presence by attracting new clients and growing its business, which is already known throughout its service area for its installation and repair services. BizIQ has worked with other clients in the electrical industry and brings substantial experience to its work with the electrician in New Milford, CT.



As the two companies embark on their new partnership, BizIQ will be focused on putting together a robust marketing campaign for ESI Electric LLC, as well as on developing a new website for the electrical service providers. In addition to specific information about the company's services, the new site will include a bimonthly blog that will cover general information related to the electrical industry and promote ESI Electric LLC's service offerings.



The content on the new website for the electrician in New Milford, CT will be written by professional copywriters and geared toward being informative, engaging, relevant and timely. BizIQ also places an emphasis on the use of search engine optimization (SEO) in building its clients' sites, as this approach improves the likelihood that its clients will rank high in local Google search results and attract more web traffic as a result.



"As longtime electricians in the area, we've been able to rely on a strong word-of-mouth reputation for years, and we're as committed as ever to providing our customers with truly outstanding electrical services," said Doug Philippa, owner of ESI Electric LLC. "This new partnership with BizIQ is going to make a big difference in how we're able to reach new clients and communicate with current and former customers, and we're excited to begin presenting our business online in a more effective way."



About ESI Electric LLC

ESI Electric LLC was founded in 2004 and is a state licensed electrician, a member of the National Federation of Independent Business and a member of the International Electrical Inspectors Association. The company offers a comprehensive slate of services to residential and commercial customers, including new construction wiring, recessed lighting installation and general electrical services.



For more information, please visit http://www.esielectricllc.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.