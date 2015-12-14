ESI Energy Capturing Project Underway at Big Run

Manassas, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/14/2015 --The Big Run Landfill in Ashland, Kentucky, operated by EnviroSolutions, Inc. for over eight years is a waste removal company operating on nearly 1600 acres. Big Run's gas collection system was improved due to an investment of nearly $10,000,000 in May, when the number of vertical wells and collection points nearly doubled, thus tripling gas capture yields and reducing odor levels. However, landfill gas is still currently being destroyed by high-energy flares, pending the construction of a clean energy facility. This state-of-the-art facility at the Big Run Landfill waste removal company is due to convert gas produced by the landfill into clean energy, specifically renewable natural gas. EnviroSolutions' CEO, Dean Kattler, views the change as a welcome endeavor to 'support the landfill's operations well into the future'.



According to EnviroSolutions' Facebook page, the company will collaborate with Enerdyne Power Systems, a landfill gas (LFG) specialist, on the construction of a multi-million-dollar facility to produce an amount of natural gas that's likely to provide heat for 10,000 homes. It is estimated that the project will save an amount of CO2 emissions equivalent to that found in as much as 47 million gallons of gasoline. Captured gas will be processed by an on-site plant specifically built for the collection, treatment and upgrade of landfill gas into pipeline grade natural gas. Using a new pipeline, the resulting high BTU gas will be fed into local gas lines and used by businesses and residents. Mr. Gary Hewes, Vice President of Operations, is optimistic in terms of going forward with the project, given the fact that recent results show a rise in the amount of gas pulled into the flare. Hewes is confident that he can count on local support in light of the above-average gas collection yields. In an attempt to improve its impact on the community, the company also launched a recycling program whereby residents could drop off their trash without the inconvenience of sorting recyclable items. This is one of the CEO's first projects, set into motion just weeks after having joined the company.



