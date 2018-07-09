Amsterdam, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/09/2018 --"One Day Zen" class is suitable for beginners.



* Practicing One Day Zen, which is derived from GHMZ Esoteric Dharma, can help you connect to the divine positive energy that caters to your physical, mental and spiritual needs.



* Practicing the GHMZ Nine Vehicle Great Perfection Zen Dharma can provide significant relief for many difficult illnesses, such as diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, bronchitis, lung disease, spinal disorders, cervical problems, insomnia, constipation, Parkinson's disease, cancer, depression, obesity, and more. This is the highest level of learning that every spiritual meditation lover will yearn to study.



* Everyone is welcome to join the classes above. There is no distinction in religions, age, gender, and/or nationality.

Ages: 9-69 years old.

Registration Fee: $10.



Date & Time:



* One Day Zen: Every Saturday, 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Free.



* Triple Heart Zen: 5-day program, starts on every 16th day of each month.



Venue: GHMZ Peace Hall, 17 Liberty Street, Amsterdam, NY 12010



* Introductions



Through years of perseverance and enormous effort, the Honorable Holy Master Ziguang Shang Shi has established a majestic base of Esoteric Buddhism in the United States to help save lives. For those in need, His Holiness reveals the Guang Huan Mi Zong (GHMZ) Nine Vehicle Great Perfection Zen Dharma, which has been kept secret for thousands of years. The One Day Zen is the beginner's level of this precious GHMZ Zen Dharma. Practicing this Dharma can significantly relieve suffering within a short period of time. It is broadly recognized as a treasure of prosperity, health, and wellbeing.



To promote the great mission of World Peace, Human Health and Religious Harmony, the compassionate Holy Master traveled across the world to deliver the Zen Dharma, freeing people from suffering.



Holy Master Ziguang Shang Shi is highly praised by practitioners, including government agencies, congressmen, and governors, for teaching this priceless healing Dharma.