ESpaceTime Introduces a New Line of AR Smart Glasses That Weigh Only a Quarter Pound at CES 2017

Shanghai, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/08/2017 --ESpaceTime announced that it is poised to launch a brand new line of AR smart glasses. The company created a pair of self-contained AR glasses that is only 125g, weighing only 1/5 of Microsoft Hololens, the latest creation of the technology giant.



ESpaceTime believes that augmented reality is the future of computing. Witnessing the rapid evolution in computer technology from the use of mouse and keyboards to touchscreen, ESpaceTime goes beyond the current digital boundary and sees the potential in developing computing control by voice and hand gestures. No wires. No screens. No other hardware. Just the wearable glasses that carry all the computing power, yet they are as light and comfortably fit as any regular glasses. It is manifesting the dream of making the device and human truly mobile.



Product Features



Equipped with the smallest HUD at a HD resolution of 1280p x 720p and a wide FOV of 39°, ESpaceTime glasses can project a 100-inch screen at a virtual distance of 3 meters, letting users watch videos and play games with 3D visual effect. Users can look at the real world through the lens and take photos and videos while wearing the glasses, enabling the capture of excitements when the hands are busy engaging in activities like skiing and riding a roller-coaster. The glasses support wi-fi, Bluetooth and mobile link so the exchange of photos and videos can be easily done. Users can also access the applications on their smartphones using the virtual screen and share photos and videos to Facebook, Twitter and other social media.



What's on CES 2017?



ESpaceTime exhibits three new models of AR smart glasses at Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) South Hall 2 Booth # 26229 from Jan 5 to 8 at CES 2017. Feel the lightness of the glasses and the synthesis of digital enhancement and reality through the glasses at the snap of a finger.



About ESpaceTime

Specializing in wearable computing technology, ESpaceTime is devoted to the design, research , and development, and manufacture of AR Smart glasses. It aims to create the prefect hardware that gives access to the AR world through continuous refinement.



CES booth location



Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) South Hall 2 Booth # 26229



CES On Site Press Contact

Keating Leung

keating.leung@updistribute.com

213-596-7968



Shanghai ESpaceTime Technology Co., Ltd

Room 1202A, No. 570, ShengXia Road, PuDong District, Shanghai, PR China

For EST @ CES 2017, please visit: http://www.espacetime.updistribute.com