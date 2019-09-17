Esports Player Pipeline and Esports Skills Combine to Debut in New Orleans

Franklin, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/17/2019 --The Esports Development Company announced today that the inaugural Esports Pipeline Convention and accompanying Global Esports Invitational Skills Combine will be held from April 3-5th, 2020 in New Orleans, LA, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, adding to the city's impressive roster of national and international sporting events hosted there annually. The Esports Pipeline Convention will invite to New Orleans the biggest esports brands, investors, suppliers, developers and industry stakeholders. In addition, the convention will feature a unique global Esports Skills Combine that will simultaneously connect aspiring gamer talent with collegiate and professional teams and leagues seeking to recruit and develop players through scholarships or professional roster spots.



"We are thrilled to bring the Esports Pipeline & Invitational Combine to New Orleans in 2020," said co-founder of the Esports Development Company, Kerry Gumas. "From our first conversations with the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation and the New Orleans & Co. convention and visitors' team, it was clear they understood the impact this event could have for New Orleans and the world of esports. New Orleans is a city of deep traditions in business innovation, great sports organizations and events and a culturally significant style of high-energy entertainment." The Pipeline is focused on player development and commercialization opportunities to serve the global and professional esports community. This is not a small demographic,as currently esports reaches a growing audience fast-approaching 500 million players worldwide.



The Pipeline has attracted a world-class board of advisors to this event, including Kevin Lin, Founder of Twitch; Benjamin Denis, Montreal Esports Academy; Kate Yeager, formerly of Mixer; Allie Young, Axis Replay; Adam Toth, from the University of Limerick, and many more. "It is imperative for us that we cast a wide net for this event" says Bill Dever, co-founder of the Esports Development Company, along with Shawn Smith and Kerry Gumas. "Unlike other sports, esports currently lacks the infrastructure of a fully developed pipeline to progress and develop talent from youth level to high school, collegiate and pro. We've created the Combine to serve as a platform for collaboration within the industry to provide a gateway for promising talent from around the world seeking to navigate what can appear to the uninitiated as the sometimes festival-like environment of esports. The fact is that the sport is huge worldwide, with huge demands for talent at all levels," said Dever.



Esports Pipeline 2020 invites you to join over 1,000 representatives of leagues, teams, schools, organizations and facilities and 5,000 invited pro, collegiate and amateur players and prospects for a unique platform created to drive player development, investment and business innovation and accelerate the worldwide growth of esports. "Under the common banner of player development, we look to innovate and solve critical industry issues today so that our sport may continue to grow and succeed," said Shawn Smith, co-founder of the Esports Development Company.



Join us April 3-5th in New Orleans. For more information, visit www.pipelinecon.com.



About Esports Development Company LLC

Esports Development Company is dedicated to the advancement of esports and development of the sport's talent base of players, coaches, management, marketing and operations professionals. The company is dedicated to the advancement of player development, investment and business innovation to accelerate the worldwide growth of esports. Esports Development Company maintains a unique network of expert relationships and provides advisory services to esports investors, owners and management of companies in or seeking to enter the industry and to athletic directors, counselors and administrators at the collegiate and high school level. The company was formed by professionals with deep experience across a broad range of sectors including esports and competitive gaming, large-scale global event production, media, information, entertainment, commercial property development, hospitality and finance.



