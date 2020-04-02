Essensuals London Offers Natural Looking and Attractive Hair Extensions in Frisco and Carrollton Texas

Plano, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/02/2020 --Essensuals London boasts of being right at the forefront of the hairdressing industry in Texas. The very first franchise of this brand in the US opened in Plano, Texas. The legacy of this brand, however, is rooted in London, where it was founded in 1997. Essensuals London is the only European salon in Plano.



A lot of people desire to copy the latest hairstyles from social media trends, the red carpet, or even the people they see around the style. At Essensuals London, people can find the best hairstylist in The Colony and Carrollton Texas, who can help them to match their hairstyle to their favorite celebrities. The hairstylists belonging to this salon can make just about any hair coloring or style work as per the lifestyle and hair texture of their clients. The Essensuals London solon would be the perfect destination for people desiring to recreate long-last blow out styles, soft flowing curls, and specialty braids, much like the ones seen on the red carpet.



While some people desire to have a look similar to the celebrities having much longer hair than them, others want to enjoy the look of longer hair than they currently have. The hairstylists of the Essensuals London salon have a perfect solution for all such individuals. Through them, people can get the most natural-looking hair extensions in Frisco and Carrollton, Texas, which helps them to enhance their look to a significant extent. The hairstylists present at the Essensuals London salon are renowned for working with various types of extensions for several different looks. They tend to work with hair halos, tape-in, and even individual bonded pieces, to provide their clients with the perfect style and look they are searching for.



Give the Essensuals London a call at 972-312-9494.



About The Essensuals London

The Essensuals London is among the most renowned hairdressing and styling salons in Texas. It largely caters to the people of Plano, Richardson, Carrollton, Allen, The Colony, Frisco, and their nearby areas.